Russian Army Strikes In Center Of Chuhuiv, Woman Injured


5/22/2024 3:09:08 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders struck at the central part of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, and a woman was injured.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“The occupiers attacked the central part of Chuhuiv. According to preliminary data, we have received information about a woman who was injured,” the message says.

Read also: Russians continue shelling Kharkiv region: two women killed in Chuhuiv

A kindergarten was damaged. The inspection is ongoing.

As reported earlier, more than 14 thousand people have been moved in the Kharkiv region in recent days due to the fighting.

UkrinForm

