(MENAFN) In a significant development echoing recent actions taken by the United Nations General Assembly, member states of the World Health Organization (WHO) have moved to afford additional rights to Palestine. During their latest assembly, the majority of member states endorsed a draft resolution aimed at aligning Palestine's participation in the WHO with its standing within the UN framework. Central to this resolution is the call for granting Palestine expanded privileges within the WHO, including the right to occupy a seat among member states, to submit proposals and amendments, and to vie for positions in the bureau of the General Session and main committees of the health assembly.



The draft resolution, championed by a coalition comprising several Arab and Islamic nations, as well as China, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, garnered overwhelming support from 101 member states. This concerted backing underscores a broader international consensus in favor of bolstering Palestine's representation and agency within multilateral organizations, particularly in matters concerning global health governance. The resolution's endorsement signifies a tangible step towards rectifying disparities in Palestine's participation rights vis-à-vis other member states, thereby advancing principles of equity and inclusivity within the WHO.



By granting Palestine greater autonomy and influence within the WHO, the resolution not only acknowledges the nation's stake in global health affairs but also reaffirms the imperative of upholding principles of sovereignty and self-determination. Furthermore, it reflects a growing recognition of Palestine's legitimate aspirations for full participation and engagement in international fora, notwithstanding enduring geopolitical challenges. As the international community continues to grapple with complex geopolitical realities, initiatives such as these underscore the importance of multilateralism and collective action in addressing pressing global health challenges while upholding the rights and dignity of all member states.

MENAFN02062024000045015839ID1108285558