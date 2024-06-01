Profile Of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber signed an order on Saturday nominating His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as Crown Prince.

Born in 1953, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled got a bachelor degree in Science from Kuwait University in 1977.

He joined the of Foreign Affairs in 1978 as a attache, serving in the Arab Affairs Department (1978-1983), and joined Kuwait Permanent Mission at the UN (1982-1989).

His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled served as State of Kuwait's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Permanent Representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (1995-1998), during which he participated in GCC ministerial meetings.

His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled was appointed head of Kuwait National Security Bureau at the rank of a minister in 1998.

He was named Minister of Social Affairs and Labor in July 2006 and in March 2007, and an Information Minister between May 2008 and January 2009.

His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled was named Minister of Foreign Affairs in 2011 and named Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs in February 2012.

He was named Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister in December 2012.

In January 2014, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled was named First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, and retained the post in December 2016.

In December 2017, he was named Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister.

On November 2019, His Highness the Amir signed an Order appointing His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled as Prime Minister and another Order to address him as His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

On December 14, 2020, Kuwait late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah assigned His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled to form his second government and assigned him to form his third government on March 2, 2021.

The late Amir accepted His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled's resignation on November 18, 2021.

The late Amir signed a decree assigning His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled to form the country's 39th government and his fourth.

Saudi Arabia's late King Fahad awarded His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled with King Abdulaziz Order of the first class in 1998.

Former Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir awarded Sheikh His Highness Sabah Khaled with the Two Niles order in 2012.

Senegalese President Macky Sall awarded His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled the National Order of the Lion in 2015.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas awarded His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled with Al-Quds Star Order in 2018. (end)

