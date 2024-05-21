Scarlett Johansson Accuses Open AI Of Stealing Her Voice

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Scarlett Johansson is threatening legal action against Open AIafter the company launched a feature in its artificial intelligenceservice Chat GPT, voiced in a voice very similar to her voice, Azernews reports.

In a statement to several American media outlets, the actresssaid that last year the company approached her with an offer tovoice a chatbot, but she refused.

After hearing the Sky voice bot launched last week, Johansson'slawyers contacted Open AI to have the voice removed.

"The voice is so similar to my own that neither my closestfriends nor the news channels can distinguish it," saysJohansson.

The company has now suspended the voice, which is one of fivethat users of the service can communicate with. However, CEO SamAltman stated that Sky's voice was not an imitation of Johansson,but belonged to another professional actress.