J & K Govt Okays 4% Hike In DA For Employees

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Finance Department of Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday announced a 4% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA). This decision, detailed in Government Order No. 8-F of 2024, will be effective from January 1, 2024.
The order, signed by Principal Secretary Santosh D. Vaidya,stated that the revised DA rate will now be 50% of the basic pay per month. This increment is applicable to all government employees working in regular pay levels as recommended by the 7th Pay Commission.ADVERTISEMENT
Key points from the order include the revised DA will be paid in cash from May 2024 onwards, with arrears for the period from January to April 2024. Payment calculations will follow specific rounding rules: fractions of less than 50 paise will be ignored, while those of 50 paise and above will be rounded to the next rupee. The increased DA is classified as part of the monthly salary and does not include any other special pay types.
