Number Of Combat Engagements On Frontline Increased To 55, Enemy Attacked In Eight Directions

Since the beginning of the day, 55 combat engagements have already taken place at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector.

According to Ukrinform, this is stated in the operational information as of 14:00 on 21 May regarding the Russian invasion on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The enemy continues offensive actions in most areas. Most combat engagements are taking place in Donetsk region, specifically in the Pokrovske sector. The situation in the combat areas remains difficult, but fully controlled by the Ukrainian Defence Forces," the statement said.

According to the General Staff, the number of combat engagements along the entire frontline has increased to 55 since the beginning of the day.

In the Kharkiv sector, the invaders attacked twice in the area of Lyptsi. The situation is under control. The enemy launched a missile attack on Kharkiv.

Six combat engagements took place in the Kupiansk sector over the last day. Ukrainian defence forces prevented the Russian invaders from assaulting near Ivanivka and Berestove. The battle continues in the area of Syinkivka. The enemy carried out air strikes near Novoplatonivka (GAB), as well as Serhiivka and Makiivka (unguided missiles).

In the Lyman sector, one Russian attack was repelled near Terny.

In the Siversky sector, Russian troops attempted four attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Klishchiyivka, Vyymka and Rozdolivka. Spirne was attacked with a guided aerial bomb (GAB).

The enemy conducted nine attacks in the Kramatorsk sector. The areas of attack were Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka. Three combat engagements are ongoing in the vicinity of the latter two settlements.

The Pokrovsk sector continues to account for the largest share of fighting. Since the beginning of the day, Russians have attempted to break through the lines of the Ukrainian Defence Forces 23 times. Ukrainian troops repelled attacks near Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Severne, Netaylove, Yasnobrodivka, Nevelske, and fighting continues in the area of Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Sokol, and Umanske. The situation is difficult but under control.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy twice tried to push Ukrainian defenders back, in particular in the area of Heorhiivka and Krasnohorivka, where the fighting continues.

In the Vremivsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled five unsuccessful attempts by the invaders to advance in the area of Staromayorsk. The enemy received a worthy rebuff and retreated.

In the Orikhivsk sector, Russian aviation struck near Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian defenders twice near Krynky, a bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River, but failed.

In other areas, the situation did not change significantly.

In the north of Ukraine, the aggressor continues to terrorise border settlements. It conducted an air strike on Oleksandrivka in Sumy region, fired artillery at the areas of Krasny Khutir in Chernihiv region, Iskriskivshchyna, Volfyno, Pavlivka, Turia and Stepok.

"The defence forces are responding appropriately to the actions of the invaders, taking all necessary measures to hold the designated borders and preserve personnel, as well as conducting offensive and assault operations," the General Staff said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the situation in Kharkiv region remains difficult , but the Defence Forces have managed to stabilise the situation, particularly in Vovchansk.

