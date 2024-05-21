Arab League Condemns Israeli Occupation's Aggression On Jenin

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 21 (KUNA) -- Arab League Secretary General, Ahmad Aboul Gheit condemned on Tuesday the Israeli occupation's military operation in Jenin, Palestine, which saw the death and injury of many.

Jamal Rushdi, the Secretary General's official spokesman, said in a statement that Aboul Gheit pointed to the ineffectiveness of the latest International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict of issuing arrest warrants on a few Israeli leaders on the count of countless war crimes.

He also said that sieging Jenin and other cities in the West Bank reflects the occupation's true intentions, which have nothing to do with the events of October 7, but the true objective is seizing lands and ethnically cleaning them from Palestinians. (end)

mfm









