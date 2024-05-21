Commerce Ministry Reiterates Restrictions On Non-Compliant Electronics Imports

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 21 (KNN) The Indian government has reiterated its long-standing restrictions on the importation of certain electronics and information technology goods, according to an official notification fr0m the Ministry of Commerce dated May 20.

The order, which has been in effect since 2021 with periodic updates, prohibits the import of unregistered and non-compliant products within the specified categories, reported Reuters.

A government official familiar with the matter stated, "There is no implication of this notification. The import policy for these categories in question were restricted anyway, so its status quo."

Under the amended rules, regulatory agencies will conduct random sampling and testing of LED products and DC/AC supplied control gears for LED modules fr0m selected import consignments.

These products will undergo laboratory evaluations for limited defined non-destructive safety parameters based on applicable standards.

Customs authorities will clear only those consignments that comply with the stipulated parameters, while non-compliant goods will be re-exported or destroyed at the importer's expense.

Furthermore, the regulations mandate that goods failing to meet the standards set by the Bureau of Indian Standards or labelling requirements will be subject to re-exportation or disposal by government agencies.

In August 2023, the government imposed restrictions on certain IT hardware items.

However, following concerns raised by domestic and foreign companies, it modified the restrictions on laptop and computer imports in October. Importers are now permitted to bring in these hardware items fr0m abroad with only an 'authorisation' specifying quantity and value.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade clarified that while there are no import restrictions on certain IT hardware products like desktop computers, the import of laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, and ultra-small form factor computers remains restricted and requires valid import authorisation.

