'It Causes Tension..', Ben Affleck Bothered With THIS Habit Of Jennifer Lopez Amid Divorce Rumours; Read On

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) There are rumors circulating about a potential divorce between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Although the couple hasn't officially responded to these reports, their recent joint appearance seems to counter the speculation. A new report, however, suggests that their different attitudes towards fame and public attention might be causing tension in their marriage. According to a source from Page Six, Ben admires Jennifer's ability to handle the spotlight but prefers to keep his own life private, which leads to stress for both of them.







The source explained that Ben's discomfort with media attention clashes with Jennifer's more open and expressive nature. While Ben is introspective and values privacy, Jennifer enjoys sharing her life with her fans, creating a fundamental difference in how they approach their public and private lives. This divergence has reportedly caused ongoing tension in their relationship, despite the deep love they share.







The rumors about their marriage troubles gained traction last week when 'In Touch Weekly' claimed that Ben had moved out of Jennifer's house. Nevertheless, the couple was recently spotted together, which seemed to downplay these divorce rumors.

