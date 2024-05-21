Caught On Camera: Brazilian Man Rams Lamborghini Into Thief Who Stole His Rolex Watch At Gunpoint (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a dramatic turn of events on the streets of Sao Paulo, Brazil, a Lamborghini owner took swift and unconventional action to recover his stolen Rolex watch. The upscale region of Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima became the backdrop for this high-speed chase and collision, leaving bystanders in awe and social media abuzz with the circulating video footage.

According to reports from CNN Brazil, the incident unfolded on Saturday, May 18, when the Lamborghini driver found himself targeted by a thief wielding a gun. The assailant seized the opportunity at a traffic light, forcefully snatching the luxury timepiece before attempting to flee the scene on a motorcycle.

Undeterred by the daring theft, the Lamborghini owner made a split-second decision to pursue the thief, igniting a heart-pounding chase through the city streets. Video footage captured the green Lamborghini racing towards the two-wheeler, with the thief desperately trying to evade capture.

As the thief maneuvered for an illegal escape route, the Lamborghini driver accelerated, resulting in a dramatic collision that sent shockwaves through the area. The supercar careened into a pole, causing traffic lights to crash to the ground in a chaotic cascade.

Miraculously, both the thief and the Lamborghini driver emerged from the wreckage relatively unscathed. The thief, seizing the opportunity, swiftly fled the scene, abandoning his wrecked motorcycle in the process.

Authorities were able to swiftly identify the suspect, thanks to evidence left behind at the scene. The stolen Rolex, valued at Brazilian real 200,000 (approximately $40,000 or Rs 32 lakh), served as a key piece of evidence in the investigation. Additionally, the thief inadvertently left behind a 32-caliber revolver used in the robbery and a cellphone, which provided vital clues for law enforcement.

Reports from Brazilian outlet Metropoles shed further light on the suspect's identity and background. Residing in Taboao da Serra, the thief had been operating the motorcycle registered under his mother's name, adding another layer of intrigue to the unfolding story.

The incident has sparked widespread discussion about the lengths individuals are willing to go to protect their possessions and seek justice. While the Lamborghini owner's actions may have been unconventional, they underscore the frustration felt by victims of theft and the desire for swift resolution.