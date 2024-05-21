Indigo Flight Delayed After Crew Spots Overbooked Passenger Standing At The Back

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) In an unusual turn of events on Tuesday, an IndiGo flight operating from Mumbai to Varanasi was forced to return to the aerobridge at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) after the crew spotted an overbooked passenger in the flight just before take-off.
As the aircraft prepared to take off at around 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday, a crew member on flight 6E 6543 noticed a male passenger standing at the rear of the plane.
“There was an error in the passenger boarding process from Mumbai to Varanasi, wherein a standby passenger was allotted a seat reserved for a confirmed passenger,” the airline said in a statement.
“The error was noticed before departure, and the standby passenger was de-boarded. This led to a slight delay. IndiGo will take all measures to strengthen its operational processes. It regrets the inconvenience caused to the customers,” the statement added.
MENAFN21052024000231011071ID1108240299
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.