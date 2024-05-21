Azerbaijan Approves Operational Guidelines For Samur River Bridge

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nazrin Abdul

The operational guidelines for the road bridge over the SamurRiver near the Samur-Yarag-Gazmalar checkpoints along theRussian-Azerbaijani border have been officially endorsed, Azernews reports.

During today's session of the Azerbaijani Parliament, a draftlaw on approval of the agreement between the Government of theRussian Federation and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijanon the order of operation and maintenance of the road bridge acrossthe Samur River in the area of“Yarag-Gazmalar" (RussianFederation) - "Samur" (Republic of Azerbaijan) checkpoints acrossthe Russian-Azerbaijani state border and approaches to it wassubmitted for discussion.

It was emphasised that this agreement holds significantpotential for strengthening bilateral ties between the twonations.

After thorough deliberation, the document underwent a votingprocess and received approval.