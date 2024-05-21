KRCS Signs Humanitarian Coop. Deal With PRCS

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) signed a cooperation agreement with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Tuesday to enhance relief collaboration and support humanitarian efforts.

The agreement was signed by KRCS Chairman Dr. Hilal Al-Sayer, representing the Kuwaiti side and PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid, representing Pakistan's side.

Speaking to KUNA, Shahid stated after the signing that the agreement aims to support and continue joint cooperation and increase efforts in humanitarian work between both sides, mentioning that after the signing, he met with his Kuwaiti counterpart to discuss various topics, including the services provided by KRCS in Pakistan, commending Kuwait's humanitarian efforts.

He emphasized his commitment to strengthening relations with KRCS to ensure continued support for ongoing recovery programs benefiting families affected by floods in Pakistan, reviewing the humanitarian aspects the society is concerned with locally and internationally, pointing out their relief efforts in many affected areas worldwide.

On his side, Dr. Al-Sayer welcomed Shahid's visit to their headquarters, reiterating the society's dedication to participating in Kuwait's humanitarian efforts by providing support to those affected by natural or man-made disasters.

He underscored the importance of this bilateral partnership and extolled the level of cooperation between the two sides, especially in providing humanitarian aid following recent floods in Pakistan.

This agreement is part of the society's humanitarian projects and continues Kuwait's humanitarian mission, aiming to enhance cooperation with charitable humanitarian organizations to urgently aid those in need, he explained.

KRCS strives to establish this approach in its programs, activities, and services for nations in need and people, he noted. (end)

