Zelensky Invites Angola's President To Peace Summit In Switzerland


5/21/2024 9:18:17 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call with President of Angola João Lourenço invited him to participate in the Peace Summit.

The head of state said this in a post on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

“I had a phone call with the President of Angola João Lourenço. I thanked him for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for his personal stance on condemning Russian aggression. I invited President Lourenço to participate in the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland. It is important for us that the voices of Angola and other African countries are heard at the Summit, especially on such a topic as global food security,” Zelensky noted.

According to him, the presidents agreed to continue contacts at various levels to develop relations between our countries.

Zelensky also invited President Lourenço to visit Ukraine.

As reported, the Global Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16. It is expected to be attended by heads of state and government from all continents. The participating countries will develop a common negotiating position and submit it to Russia.

The Ukrainian Peace Formula is a diplomatic mechanism proposed by Ukraine to achieve a just end to the war unleashed by Russia.

