Romania Confirms Participation In Peace Summit In Switzerland Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call with President of Romania Klaus Iohannis. During the call, the Romanian head of state confirmed his participation in the upcoming Peace Summit.

President Zelensky announced this on his account on X , Ukrinform reports.

“I spoke with Klaus Iohannis and thanked Romania for its support, including a new military aid package that is currently being prepared. I briefed President Iohannis on the current battlefield situation and Ukraine's key defense needs, specifically various types of air defense systems,” the Ukrainian president posted.

During the talk, the parties agreed to accelerate joint work on a bilateral security agreement.

Zelensky invites Angola'sto Peace Summit in Switzerland

“I am grateful to President Iohannis for confirming his attendance at the Peace Summit and efforts to encourage other countries to attend,” Zelensky noted.

As reported, the Peace Summit is scheduled to take place in Switzerland on June 15-16.

The Office of the President of Ukraine expects a considerable number of countries to be represented at the Peace Summit. This will serve as a significant demonstration of support for Ukraine's sovereignty.

Photo: Ukrainian President's Office