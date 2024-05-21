Border Guards On Possible Russian Offensive In Sumy Region: It Cannot Be Ruled Out

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An offensive by Russian forces in the Sumy region should not be ruled out.

As in the north of the Kharkiv region, the Russian military may try to attack there to distract Ukrainian forces from other parts of the front.



This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andrii Demchenko, on Radio Svoboda.

“We can never rule out the possibility, and I emphasized this, that this includes the Sumy direction. The enemy can at any time, even though it does not have sufficient forces, try to do something similar to what is happening now in the Kharkiv direction. It is in order to stretch the front line, the line of active hostilities and actually stretch the defense forces of our country,” said Demchenko.

Seven more civilians evacuated from Vorozhba inregion

He noted that each unit of the Defense Forces has its own area of responsibility in the Sumy direction, and they all act in a coordinated manner, and defense in this area should be further strengthened.

“As long as we have such a neighbor, of course, we need to be prepared for any situation. And we must continue to build up our defense capabilities... We must also understand that the length of the border with our enemy is quite large. It is more than 560 kilometers in the Sumy region alone. And, in fact, even involving the forces we have, which we can involve there, we must keep our defense strong, because the enemy is superior in terms of equipment, munitions, and personnel, unfortunately,” the spokesman said.

As reported, Russian troops conducted 341 strikes in the Sumy region over the past day, May 20.