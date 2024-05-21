Abu Dhabi To Ban Single-Use Styrofoam Products From June 1

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 21 May 2024, 10:22 AM

Single-use styrofoam products will be banned in Abu Dhabi from June 1, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development announced on X.

The ban will be applicable to cups, lids, plates, beverage containers, and food receptacles for immediate consumption.

Exempt items

Items exempt from this ban include:



Reusable storage boxes

Coolers Items intended for medical use

The initiative to ban single-use Styrofoam is an extension of the Abu Dhabi Single-Use Plastic Policy, and supports the aims of the Year of Sustainability.

The Abu Dhabi Single-Use Plastic Policy was launched in May 2020. Under the policy, a ban on the sale of single-use plastic bags across all retailers came into effect from June 1, 2022, leading to a 95% drop in the use of these bags.

Other emirates in the UAE have also enforced similar bans on single-use plastic products. In Sharjah, the ban was initiated on January 1, 2024 and the emirate announced on April 22 that the municipality has stopped manufacturing single-use plastic bags .

Dubai also announced a ban on single-use plastic from January 1, 2024 imposing up to a maximum penalty of Dh2,000 fine for violations.

These bans came in the wake of the announcement made by the federal government in January 2023 about the pan-UAE ban on single-use plastic from 2024 .

