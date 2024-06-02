Myanmar outlines plans to import 1.6M tons of fertilizer in fiscal year 2024-2025

(MENAFN) In a bid to bolster agricultural productivity and meet the demands of its farming sector, Myanmar is set to embark on a significant endeavor, as reported by a state-run news agency. The Steering Committee for Purchasing and Distribution of Urea Fertilizer has outlined plans to a staggering 1.6 million tons of fertilizer during the fiscal year 2024-2025. This ambitious target underscores the nation's commitment to enhancing agricultural output and ensuring food security for its populace.



Drawing from insights gained from the previous fiscal year, the committee intends to meticulously evaluate the actual import volume and adjust its recommendations accordingly. This strategic approach aims to optimize resource allocation and streamline the procurement process to effectively address the nation's fertilizer needs.



Moreover, in response to insights provided by the Myanmar Fertilizer, Seed, and Pesticide Entrepreneurs Association, the committee has greenlit the import of 679,999 tons of fertilizer and 10,922 tons of pesticides for the April-June 2024 period. This decision reflects a proactive stance in addressing the immediate requirements of the agricultural sector and fostering a conducive environment for sustained growth.



Notably, Myanmar's efforts in bolstering its fertilizer imports are indicative of its broader commitment to modernizing and revitalizing its agricultural sector. By prioritizing investments in key inputs such as fertilizers and pesticides, Myanmar aims to empower its farmers with the resources necessary to boost crop yields and enhance overall agricultural productivity.



As the nation navigates the complexities of agricultural development and strives to achieve self-sufficiency in food production, the strategic importation of fertilizers emerges as a pivotal component of its overarching strategy. With careful planning and execution, Myanmar seeks to harness the transformative potential of agricultural inputs to propel its rural economy forward and foster sustainable development across the nation.

