Fighting Rages Near Starytsia And Vovchansk In Kharkiv Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv sector, fighting continues near Starytsia and Vovchansk. The Russian army is most actively attacking in the Pokrovsk sector, with the number of combat engagements increasing to 24.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 16:30 on Monday, May 20.

"In total, the occupiers have made 58 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their positions. Combat actions are still ongoing in 17 areas. The enemy continues to attack most actively in the Pokrovsk sector," the statement said.

In the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, as of now, the invaders have fired 13 times at different localities with artillery. In particular, the enemy opened fire in the Myropillia, Yunakivka, and Lisne directions.

In the Kharkiv sector, fighting continues near Starytsia and Vovchansk. The enemy used aircraft five times: helicopters - near Hranove two times and dropped guided aerial bombs near Zhovtneve and Lyptsi. Since the beginning of the day, the total number of air strikes has reached six.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops continue to try to advance in the areas of Synkivka, Berestove and Ivanivka. The situation is under control. Three enemy attacks have been repelled near Novoyehorivka and Synkivka.

In the Siversk sector, the Defense Forces have been holding back the enemy offensive. The invaders are attempting to make some headway in the area of Bilohorivka. "Our troops also thwarted the activity of the invaders near Vyimka and Rozdolivka," the General Staff noted.

In the Kramatorsk sector, fighting continues in the Novyi area. Following six unsuccessful attacks earlier in the day, the enemy launched five air strikes - dropping guided aerial bombs in the area of Chasiv Yar three times, once on the village of New York in the Donetsk region, and also used Su-25 combat aircraft near Pivnichne.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the total number of combat engagements increased to 24, eight of which are ongoing. The enemy is trying to find weaknesses in the Ukrainian defense near Umanske and Sieverne. In addition, the Russians dropped eight guided aerial bombs near Oleksandropil, Kalynove, and Zhelanne.

In the Vremivka sector, near Staromaiorske, Ukrainian forces repelled four enemy attacks. The enemy launched an airstrike near Novoandriivka in the Orikhiv direction.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of 13:30, Russian troops were most active in the Pokrovsk sector. No clashes with the enemy have been recorded in the Lyman, Toretsk, Huliaipole, and Orikhiv sectors since the beginning of the day.

