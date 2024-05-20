Prime Minister Holds Phone Call With Acting Iranian FM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held on Monday a phone call with the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Ali Bagheri Kani.

During the call, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs extended sincerest condolences to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the death of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and the accompanying officials in the tragic helicopter accident, stressing the solidarity of the Qatari people with the Iranian people in this great loss.

In turn, HE the Acting Iranian Foreign Minister expressed thanks to His Excellency for the State of Qatar's support during these difficult times, emphasizing the importance of strengthening bilateral relations. The conversation also touched on the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.