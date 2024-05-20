AAP Leaders Booked For Protest At BJP Headquarters Without Permission

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Monday booked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders a day after they staged a protest which was led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal towards the BJP headquarters here without permission, officials said.

Police said that Section 144 of the CrPC was implemented near the BJP headquarters on Sunday after Kejriwal's call for a protest march as no permission was sought by AAP at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

"A case under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Indraprastha Estate police station," said a senior police official.

On Sunday, the AAP workers led by Kejriwal marched toward the BJP headquarters and sat in front of the 10-foot barricades erected by the police to block them.

However, the protest ended after just 20 minutes, and all the leaders, including CM Kejriwal, returned to the party office.

Before the protest march, Kejriwal had accused the BJP of orchestrating "Operation Jhadu" to suppress the AAP.

To prevent any incidents and maintain order during the protest, the Delhi Police had deployed a significant number of officials and paramilitary personnel.