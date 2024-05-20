Lulu Hypermarket Qatar Launches 'Festival Of Vietnam'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) LuLu Hypermarket Qatar, in partnership with the Embassy of Vietnam in Qatar, launched of the 'Festival of Vietnam' Monday.

This vibrant celebration, aimed at promoting Vietnamese products, will run until May 26 across all major LuLu hypermarkets in Qatar. The Festival of Vietnam is a culinary and cultural event designed to highlight the rich flavours and cultural heritage of Vietnam.

The inauguration ceremony, held at LuLu Hypermarket D-Ring Road Branch, was graced by the presence of Vietnamese ambassador Tran Duc Hung and Dr Mohamed Althaf, director, LuLu Group International. It was also attended by dignitaries from various sectors and officials from the Vietnamese embassy in Doha.

The Festival of Vietnam aims to showcase a diverse array of Vietnamese products and foster stronger trade relations between Qatar and Vietnam. As part of the promotion, LuLu Hypermarket has launched a week-long in-store and online campaign featuring over 100 Vietnamese products, available at all LuLu stores in Qatar.

LuLu Hypermarket has prominently displayed nearly 100 Vietnamese items throughout its stores, including special displays of fresh fruits, groceries, and frozen products. The promotion features a wide selection of Vietnamese agricultural products, such as rice, spices, and coffee, as well as premium fruits like dragon fruit, rambutan, mangosteen, passion fruit, jackfruit, watermelon, and longan. Seafood enthusiasts can also enjoy a variety of options, including fish fillets, frozen shrimps, and frozen seafood mixes.

Additionally, LuLu Group operates May Exports (Vietnam) Co Ltd in Ho Chi Minh City, underscoring its commitment to strengthening ties with Vietnam.

Hung said,“Our relationship with Qatar is 30 years old already. With LuLu's system, LuLu opened their branch office in Ho Chi Minh City in 2018, and since then, LuLu has brought a lot of Vietnamese agricultural products to their stores in Doha. We still have many more agricultural products to showcase in LuLu hypermarkets here. We hope that in the future, there will be more frequent flights between Doha and Vietnam, allowing us to bring even more Vietnamese products to Doha through LuLu hypermarkets across Qatar.”

A spokesperson for LuLu Hypermarket said shoppers are excited to see a diverse range of nearly 100 products imported directly from Vietnam. These include fresh fruits and various types of rice, cashew nuts, frozen seafood, dry goods, and even footwear.

The festival highlights the collaborative efforts of LuLu Hypermarket and the Vietnamese embassy to bring the best of Vietnam's products to Qatar, fostering cultural exchange and enhancing trade relations between the two nations.

