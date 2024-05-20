Is Rekha wearing sindoo as she steps out to cast vote?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rekha makes a great style statement during her rare public appearance to vote. The seasoned diva's sindoor is once again the talk of the town.

Rekha makes a great style statement during her rare public appearance to vote. The seasoned diva's sindoor is once again the talk of the town.

Bollywood's most renowned diva made a rare public appearance to cast her vote. Rekha donned a white chikankari Indian dress and still looked stunning today.

Once again, the Bollywood veteran diva's sindoor drew notice and reignited discussion. Even though she is not married, Rekha frequently wears sindoor.



Rekha has begun to make fewer public appearances, but when she does, she wins hearts, as seen by her most recent visit, in which she joyfully posed and met the media.

Rekha has frequently been linked to Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan; it is even reported that she wears a sindoor with his name on it.

Rekha displays her voting mark as she steps out for the critical activity, encouraging supporters to do the same.

Rekha has been a fashion icon for years and continues to live up to her position as the ultimate diva.