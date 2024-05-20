EU Welcomes Progress In Border Delimitation Process Between Azerbaijan, Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Peter Stano, the spokesperson for foreign affairs and securitypolicy of the European Union, has made a statement on the progressin the border delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"The EU welcomes progress made in the framework of theArmenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation process, based on the 1991Almaty agreement and, more specifically, the protocol signed duringthe 9th meeting of the border commissions of Armenia and Azerbaijanon Wednesday, May 15, leading to an agreement on several sectionsof the border.

The EU encourages the parties to take further decisive steps totackle other outstanding bilateral issues and remains committed tosupporting the efforts aimed at bringing sustainable and lastingpeace to the South Caucasus region."

Recall that, in April this year, the process of delimitation anddemarcation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia sawprogress. During a recent session of the delimitation commission,the parties agreed to return to Azerbaijan the four villageslocated in close proximity to the border.

These villages include Baganis Ayrım, Ashagy Askipara,Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili in the Gazakh district ofAzerbaijan.

Thus, the borders are being brought into line with the legallyjustified inter-republican border that existed within the frameworkof the Soviet Union at the time of its dissolution.

The parties also agreed to base the delimitation process on theAlma-Ata Declaration of 1991.

According to experts, the return of four villages to Azerbaijanand the start of the process to clarify borders will give a boostto the peace-building efforts in the region. Baku and Yerevan havereached an agreement.

This is another successful agreement following the beginning ofthe withdrawal of the Russian military contingent from Garabagh. Anew era is beginning in the South Caucasus.