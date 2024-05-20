Development Plans Unveiled For Jabrayil District Villages

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



In the first stage, a total of 3193 residents will be relocatedto the villages of Buyuk Mercanli, Karxulu, Saricalli, and Mashanliin the Jabrayil district, Azernews reports, citingIlhamiyya Rzayeva, the director of the Public Relations Departmentof the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in theJabrayil, Qubadli, and Zangilan districts.

According to her, in the first phase, 149 individual houses willbe built to accommodate 542 people in Buyuk Mercanli.

"The houses to be built will have two, three, four, and fiverooms. According to the master plan, the total area of the villageis 362 hectares. By 2040, projects have been planned for 1074individual houses and several multi-storey residential buildingsfor a population of 6230 people. Construction is envisaged foradministrative buildings, community centers, multifunctionalbuildings, sports and family health centers, ceremonial houses,market complexes, and other non-residential facilities, two schools and five kindergartens will be built inBuyuk Mercanli according to the demands of the population."

She stated that the area allocated for the first phase of the"Great Return I State Program" until 2026 covers 41 hectares.

Later, Ilhamiyya Rzayeva provided information about Karxuluvillage, where President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone onMay 18. She noted that the planned area of the village until 2040covers 313 hectares, and during this period, projects have beenplanned for the construction of 940 individual houses and severalmulti-storey block houses for 4428 residents:

"In addition to administrative buildings, community centers,family and sports health centers, trade and household servicebuildings will be constructed in the village. According to themaster plan, two full secondary schools and four kindergartens willbe built to meet the demands of the population. The area allocatedfor the first phase of the project under the "Great Return I StateProgram" until 2026 is 125 hectares. In this phase, projects areenvisaged for the construction of 145 individual houses for 691residents."

The department head emphasized that the total area of Saricallivillage is 330 hectares: "Administrative buildings, communitycenters, family and sports health centers, trade and householdservice buildings, fire extinguishing depot, agrotechnical park,ceremonial house, village market, small business facilities, aswell as two full secondary schools and 4 kindergartens according tothe demands of the population will be built here. In general,ensuring the employment of the population in this residential areawill also be a focus of attention."

"As part of the "Great Return I State Program" until 2026, thearea allocated for the first phase of the project is 104 hectares this phase, projects are planned for the construction of 242individual houses for the relocation of 1016 residents," saidRzayeva.

The official also mentioned that until 2040, the planned area ofMashanli village will be 157.54 hectares.

"During this period, projects have been planned for theconstruction of 590 individual houses and several multi-storeyresidential buildings for 2360 residents. Every effort will be madeto ensure the employment of the population in the village. Inaddition to administrative buildings, community centers, sports andhealth centers, a doctor's office, ceremonial house, marketcomplex, trade, public catering, and small business facilities willbe planned for construction in the village," she said.

The department head added that, according to the master plan,the construction of a building for a full secondary school and twokindergartens is planned in the village. "Based on the "GreatReturn I State Program", 50 hectares have been allocated for thefirst phase of the village's development, taking into account theresidential burden of the population to be settled here. In thisphase, 236 individual houses will be built for 944 residents."

It should be noted that President Ilham Aliyev laid thefoundation stone for the villages of Buyuk Mercanli, Karxulu,Saricalli, and Mashanli in the Jabrayil district on May 18.