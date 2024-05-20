Model OIC - 2024 Program Puts Spotlight On COP29 And Environmental Advocacy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On May 20, 2023, the ongoing "Model Organisation of IslamicCooperation (OIC) - International Relations Academy" project, whichaims to empower young minds in diplomatic affairs, featured aninsightful discussion on COP29, environmental conservation, andsustainable practices, Azernews reports.

Organised in collaboration with the Eurasian Regional Centre ofthe Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum in Baku and the Ministry ofYouth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, this year's editionof the program has attracted over 100 enthusiasticparticipants.

Central to the program's agenda is COP29, where discussionsdelve into pressing environmental concerns and the pursuit of agreener future. Distinguished speakers shared their expertiseduring recent lectures, including His Excellency Mohammad Murad AlBlashi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Azerbaijan, whoaddressed the UAE's leadership in climate diplomacy during COP28 Manuel Lopez da Cruz of Brazil discussed the challengesand opportunities en route to COP30. Additionally, Nigar Arpadarai,a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament and high-levelrepresentative for UN Azerbaijan COP29 on climate change, alongwith Leyla Hasanova, Azerbaijan's Youth Climate Champion for COP29,shed light on the pivotal role of youth in combating climate changeand advocating for environmental protection.

These engaging sessions provided participants with valuableinsights, and speakers fielded questions from eager students.

The Model OIC program aims to foster international collaborationamong youth within the OIC region, equipping them with essentialskills in diplomacy, management, and communication. After twomonths of lectures, participants will partake in a model simulationconference of the OIC CFM Summit. Students demonstrating exemplarylanguage proficiency, creativity, and diplomatic acumen will earnthe opportunity to represent Azerbaijan in the prestigious"International Model OIC" competition.

Over the years, Azerbaijani students have showcased theirtalents on the global stage, representing the country in the"International Model OIC" competitions attended by delegates fromover 40 OIC member nations.