New Delhi responds to murder of previous Indian soldier in Gaza

(MENAFN) The Indian government has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic demise of retired Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale, a former Indian soldier, in the conflict-ridden region of Gaza. According to statements from the country's Foreign Ministry, New Delhi is actively engaged in providing assistance to facilitate the repatriation of Kale's remains to India. The retired officer met his untimely demise while traveling in a United Nations (UN) vehicle alongside a colleague, who sustained injuries, as they were en route to the European Hospital in Rafah.



The circumstances surrounding Kale's death have prompted international scrutiny, with reports indicating that the fatal shots were fired from an armored vehicle, a type exclusively operated by Israel within the Gaza region. While Israeli authorities claim to have been uninformed about the vehicle's route, both the United Nations and Israel have called for thorough investigations into the incident.



Amidst ongoing efforts to ascertain the details of the tragic event, New Delhi reaffirms its commitment to liaising with relevant authorities to ensure a comprehensive investigation. Kale's contributions to international peacekeeping efforts, including his recent appointment as a Security Coordination Officer with the United Nations Department for Safety and Security, underscore the significance of his untimely loss.



Additionally, New Delhi's consistent advocacy for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict aligns with its efforts to safeguard the well-being of Indian nationals caught in the midst of turmoil in Gaza. The Indian government has issued warnings to its citizens in the region and continues to prioritize initiatives aimed at facilitating their safe return home.



As the nation mourns the loss of one of its own in a distant conflict zone, the tragic incident serves as a somber reminder of the inherent risks associated with international peacekeeping efforts and underscores the imperative of concerted diplomatic endeavors to mitigate such risks and ensure the safety of all involved.

MENAFN20052024000045015687ID1108234656