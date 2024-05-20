Why Indians abroad eagerly want to go back home to vote

(MENAFN) Mahesh Murthy, a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) residing in Dubai, embodies a sentiment shared by many Indians living abroad – a deep-rooted connection to their homeland despite physical distance. Having spent over 15 years in various countries, including Hong Kong, the United States, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates, Murthy's sense of "Indianness" remains unwavering. Despite residing 2,540km away from India, he remains actively engaged in political developments, government policies, and decisions affecting the lives of 1.44 billion Indians.



For NRIs like Murthy, the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election holds immense significance. It marks the first time that over 118,000 overseas Indians have registered to vote, reflecting a notable 65% increase from the previous election in 2019. The surge in registrations is particularly prominent among NRIs hailing from the southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. Among the registrants, a significant proportion are women, comprising 11 percent of the total.



The decision to travel thousands of kilometers to India to cast their votes underscores the deep-seated belief among NRIs in the importance of participating in the democratic process of their homeland. For Murthy and others like him, the government's role in fostering conducive conditions for citizens to thrive is paramount. Issues such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, technology, and business regulations are among the top priorities that NRIs hope to influence through their voting rights.



As thousands of NRIs make the journey back to India to exercise their democratic rights, their actions symbolize a profound commitment to shaping the future trajectory of their country. Despite the geographical distance, their unwavering connection to India and their fervent desire to contribute to its development serve as a testament to the enduring bond between the Indian diaspora and their motherland.

