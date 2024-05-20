Arab League Sec. Gen. Offers Condolences Over Iranian Pres. Death

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 20 (KUNA) -- Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abul-Gheit offered his deepest condolences to the people of Iran over the death of their President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying delegation following an aircraft crash.

Abul-Gheit posted a statement on X platform on Monday praying for the victims and their families.

Iranian state television announced early Monday that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and all his companions, including Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, were killed in the helicopter crash that was carrying them from East Azerbaijan province. (end)

