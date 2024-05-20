Subhash Ghai Casts His Vote In Bandra Polling Station, Says India Must Depend Less On Imports

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai arrived at the polling station at Mount Mary School in Bandra West on Monday to cast his vote for the ongoing fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

At the polling station, the women in charge were attentive to all voters, especially the elderly citizens.

When asked by the media about his expectations for the upcoming government, Subhash said he wants to develop India as a producer's country rather than a consumer's country.

He said that we should depend less on imports of hardware and software, and need to be the top soft power in the world.

"We must retain our principles of 'sarv dharm samman'," he added.