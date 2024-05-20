UNEC Elects President Of TÜRKÜNİB For 2023-2024 Term

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

The Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) has beenelected as the president of the organisation for the years2023-2024 at the General Assembly meeting of the Union of TurkicUniversities (TÜRKÜNİB) held in Kazakhstan in November 2022, Azernews reports.

During the previous term, UNEC presented the roadmap project forthe years 2024-2025 to the approval of the General Assembly bypreparing it. This was stated by Professor Adalat Muradov, therector of UNEC, during his speech at the 7th General Assembly ofTÜRKÜNİB.

The rector noted that numerous measures and projects in thefields of science, education, and social affairs have beenpresented for the coming years in the roadmap.