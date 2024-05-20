(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) ACRES witnesses the signing of a partnership agreement to promote real estate innovation and apprenticeship

Dubai, May 19, 2024

ACRES Real Estate Exhibition witnessed the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute (IEREI), the academic sponsor of the exhibition, and Arab MLS, a pioneering force in the Middle Eastern real estate sector.

The partnership aims to enhance cooperation to boost awareness of the real estate landscape, equipping property stakeholders and professionals with the latest industry knowledge, expertise, best practices, and innovative strategies in real estate investment.

The agreement signing ceremony took place today, May 19, on the sidelines of ACRES 2024’s concluding day at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The agreement was signed by Mohamed Mousa, CEO of Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute (IEREI), and Ahmed Elbatrawy, Founder and CEO of Arab MLS, in the presence of officials from both sides.

Under the agreement, IEREI is established as the exclusive educational partner for delivering comprehensive workshops and training courses on the “Arab MLS” platform.

This collaboration aims to foster a culture of innovation and a training environment in both domestic and international real estate markets. This will help meet the aspirations of clients and enable real estate developers to adapt to new innovations relevant to investors and buyers.

Led by a panel of esteemed experts and specialists, the workshops will introduce participants to real estate market fundamentals and trading concepts, as well as property company management and the best global practices in real estate investment operations.

Mohamed Mousa expressed his delight at signing the agreement, which allows Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute to offer a range of advanced specialized real estate courses and training programs via the "Arab MLS" platform.

He noted that this initiative aligns with the IEREI’s commitment to supporting the real estate sector by enhancing knowledge and awareness, equipping property companies, investors, and developers with the key factors for successful real estate investment.

For his part, Ahmed Elbatrawy emphasized that Arab MLS seeks to exert maximum effort to drive innovation and growth in the real estate market in the Arab world.

He pointed out that partnering with Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute will drive sector growth by empowering real estate investors and companies to achieve success and expand within the real estate market.

In the meantime, the ACRES Real Estate Exhibition has welcomed a delegation from Egypt’s National Authority for Management and Investment (NAMI). The delegation was received by Nawaf Obaid, CEO of Leader Events Management, the organizer of the exhibition.

Concluding their visit, the Egyptian delegation toured the ACRES Exhibition where they explored the latest innovations in real estate development as well as the commercial, residential and property projects being undertaken by various entities.

They also engaged with several representatives of participating companies, who briefed them on the latest and most significant real estate projects on display, both from within and outside the UAE.





