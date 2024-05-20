Renowned Fashion Designer Rina Dhaka Takes Charge As Dean Of AAFT School Of Fashion And Design

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: AAFT has proudly announced the appointment of the acclaimed fashion designer Rina Dhaka as the Dean of the AAFT School of Fashion and Design. Known for her exceptional work in the fashion industry, Rina Dhaka brings a wealth of expertise to the prestigious institution, promising an enriched learning experience for the students.



"We are elated to welcome Rina Dhaka to our team. Her experience and vision for fashion education are invaluable, and we are looking forward to the new heights the AAFT School of Fashion and Design will reach under her leadership," stated Dr. Sandeep Marwah President of AAFT.



With a career spanning decades, Rina Dhaka's designs stand out for their harmonious blend of traditional and modern elements, underscoring her commitment to sustainability and the preservation of artisanal skills. Her creations have graced international celebrities and have been showcased at iconic locations such as The Louvre and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.



Apart from her fashion prowess, Rina Dhaka is also celebrated for her humanitarian work in Delhi, her dedication to Buddhist principles, and her advocacy for sustainable development. As a vocal ambassador for PETA India, she has contributed significantly to the discourse on animal rights and ethical treatment.



Her presence in the entertainment industry is also noteworthy, with appearances in films like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, cementing her as a multifaceted personality.



Rina Dhaka expressed her enthusiasm about her new role, "I am very pleased to be joining the AAFT family. It's an opportunity to shape the future of fashion by nurturing the talent and creativity of our students. I am committed to sharing my knowledge and experience to inspire the next generation of fashion designers."



The AAFT School of Fashion and Design is poised for an exciting chapter of innovation and growth with Rina Dhaka at its helm.



