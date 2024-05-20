QFMA Affirms Keenness To Constantly Review Legislation To Keep Up With Local Variables, International Standards

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA) emphasised that is continuously working whenever necessary to review its legal legislation for the purpose of ongoing development and update in order to keep pace with local variables and the best international laws, standards and practices in force in this field, noting the important role played by capital markets regulators in regulating the work in such markets by providing the appropriate legislative environment for their optimal activities and performance.

Acting Director of Complaints Department at QFMA Noora Abdulaziz Al Emadi said since its establishment under Law No. (33) of 2005, QFMA has paid great attention to issue legal legislation that contributes to perform its functions and competencies and complete its work with the least effort and the fastest possible time, aiming to maintain confidence in the dealing system in the local market and enhance the integrity and transparency to ensure the continuity of its stability and reduce the risks may face, so that such markets will be attractive for investments, and for investors' funds and savings to be utilized in investment opportunities that achieve meaningful profits.

Al Emadi affirmed that QFMA is working to speed up the process of handling complaints, and on the need to inform all parties dealing in the Qatari capital market of the legal legislation in force, regulating the work of the market issued by QFMA, in particular the legal provisions stating the tasks of the QFMA's licensed entities and the rights and duties of each party dealing in the market, including the investors.