Qatar Offers All Forms Of Support For Iran Helicopter Search Efforts

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majid bin Mohammed Al Ansari expressed the State of Qatar's grave concern after a helicopter carrying the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Ebrahim Raisi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and a number of other officials, suffered a hard landing accident in "Dizmar forests" in East Azerbaijan Province, northwest of the country.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Dr. Majid Al Ansari expressed the State of Qatar's wishes for the safety of the President, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and those accompanying them.

Dr. Al Ansari announced the State of Qatar's full readiness to provide all forms of support in the search process.

MENAFN19052024000067011011ID1108232626