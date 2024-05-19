DR Congo Army Thwarts Attempted Coup - Spokesman

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, May 19 (KUNA) -- The Democratic Republic (DR) of Congo's military has foiled an attempted coup d'etat by local and foreign fighters, its spokesman Sylvain Ekenge told state television on Sunday.

"An attempted coup d'etat has been put down by security forces. The attempt involved foreigners and Congolese. These foreigners and Congolese have been put out of action, including their leader," he said.

The sound of gunfire echoed around the presidential palace in the capital Kinshasa in the wee hours of Sunday, local media reported, citing that "local security elements" were involved. (end)

