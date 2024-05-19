33Rd Doha Book Fair Wraps Up

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Held under the theme“Knowledge Builds Civilizations”, the 33rd Doha International Book Fair (DIBF) concluded yesterday at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

Director of the Libraries Department at the Ministry of Culture and Director of the DIBF Jassim Ahmed Al Buainain confirmed that this edition was a success at all levels in view of the large public turnout, which shows the eagerness of the public in Qatar to attend and participate in various events, adding that the figures, which will be announced later, indicate big sales of books by various Arab and local publishing houses.

He said that the DIBF also succeeded at the cultural level in attracting many big names, including thinkers and writers, who took the stage in 47 events, including symposiums, evenings and discussion sessions.

The Cultural Salon also hosted 234 events, including seminars, discussion sessions, and the launch of hundreds of new publications, whether at the Cultural Salon or at the sites of publishing houses.

This confirms the writers' keenness to be present at this annual cultural forum in Doha. This year's fair witnessed the participation of 515 publishing houses from 42 countries.