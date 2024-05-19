(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Fonseka to decide on pollical future | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Former Army Commander Sarath Fonseka says he will be deciding on his political future with the best interest of the country in mind.

Fonseka, who is currently involved in a deep rift with his political party, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), told reporters that he will not take any decision with posts in mind.

The Chairman of the SJB said that he is not interested in being an MP or Minister.

He says what is important is the country and its people.

Fonseka also criticized the May Day rallies held recently saying it was a waste of money.

He noted that most people for the rallies were brought in hired buses. (Colombo Gazette)