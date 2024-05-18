Dagestan Aims To Boost Agricultural Exports To OEC Countries And Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nazrin Abdul

Dagestan is aiming to boost the export of agricultural productsto Islamic nations, with Dagestan lambs emerging as a particularlysought-after commodity, Azernews reports citingthe TASS agency.

This initiative was announced by Abdulmuslim Abdulmuslimov, theChairman of the Government of Dagestan, during the XV InternationalEconomic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum".

Abdulmuslimov highlighted that Dagestan recently showcased itsagricultural products to ambassadors from nine Islamic countriesduring the holy month of Ramadan, emphasizing the region'scommitment to producing high-quality ecological products that meetglobal standards.

He mentioned the existence of a halal certification system inthe region, facilitating the export of products, especially meat,to Islamic countries.

The Prime Minister pointed out that besides mutton, Islamicnations also express interest in Dagestan's rice and fish.

Currently, 64 percent of Dagestan's foreign trade turnoverinvolves countries within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation(OIC), with Iran, Iraq, Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, andKyrgyzstan being the region's primary partners.