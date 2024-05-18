10 Endangered Turtle Species Found In Bengal's New Jalpaiguri Railway Station

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, May 18 (IANS) The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) while conducting routine checking at New Jalpaiguri railway station of West Bengal recovered 10 live endangered species of turtles that were being transported illegally, officials said on Saturday.

NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De said that a RPF team conducted a routine check in the Thiruvananthapuram Central-Silchar Aronai Express train at New Jalpaiguri station on Friday and detected 10 live endangered species of turtles.

The turtles were handed over to the West Bengal Forest Department after completing all the legal formalities and documentation.

The NFR operates in the northeastern states and seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.