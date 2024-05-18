Regional Meteorological Centre Predicts Rain In Tamil Nadu Till May 22

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, May 18 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Saturday predicted rain in some districts of Tamil Nadu till May 22.
An orange alert has been issued for the state.
The RMC in a statement predicted very heavy rain in a few places of Tenkasi, Theni and Dindigul on Saturday.
The weather department also predicted heavy rain in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Tirupattur districts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday.
On Sunday, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Theni, Tenkasi, and Dindigul districts are likely to receive heavy rain.
The weathermen predicted heavy rains in Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, and Pudukottai on Sunday.
