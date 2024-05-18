Paris Gives Modern Sculptor Constantin Brancusi His Biggest Show Yet

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo Feature by Mohammad Al-Otaibi

PARIS, May 18 (KUNA) -- In the largest and first of its kind exhibition in France since 1995, about 400 art pieces are displayed in 11 halls featuring the famous Romanian sculptor Constantin Brancusi, whose art made him one of the founders of modern sculpture.

In appreciation of Brancusi's artistic achievements, who revolutionized the art form in both shape and substance and earned him wide fame, the National Georges Pompidou Centre of Art and Culture in Paris would be hosting the exhibition until July 1, which explores the stages that the Romanian sculptor went through to achieve his fame from 1876 to 1957.

Brancusi's works, which include sculptors, paintings, photographs, personal belongings, archival documents and letters that embody his ability to innovate and create, breaking away from the traditional ways.

Brancusi, who willingly handed his works to France and decided to reside in Paris from 1904 until his death, became famous for the beauty of his art and works following a radical approach and refining with raw metal pieces, stones and wood.