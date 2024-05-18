Outrider Granted 11Th US Patent For Its AI-Powered Autonomous Yard Automation System Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Outrider , a developer of autonomous yard operations for logistics hubs, has been issued its latest patent, US Patent No 11,927,676, for the“Systems and Methods for Determining an Articulated Trailer Angle”.

The patent – Outrider's 11th – covers the critical task of determining where a trailer is with respect to a self-driving tractor, facilitating safe and accurate autonomous trailer movement in all weather conditions.

Andrew Smith, founder and CEO of Outrider, says:“Outrider's patent portfolio covers the numerous inventions, innovations, and technologies our team developed to re-define the logistics yard.

“In 2017, we recognized that autonomously moving 50,000-pound semi-trailers day and night in all-weather conditions would require unique inventions to dramatically improve the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of the global supply chain.”

Outrider now has 11 issued patents and over 50 pending patents in the US and internationally.