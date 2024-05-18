Vitestro Secures $22 Million For Autonomous Device That Draws Blood Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Vitestro , an autonomous blood drawing company, has raised $22 million (€20 million) funding to accelerate commercialization of its innovative robotic blood drawing device. This brings its total funding raised to $50 million (€46 million) from both equity investments and grant funding.

Co-led by return investor Sonder Capital and new investor NYBC Ventures, with participation from Invest-NL, the European Innovation Council Fund (EIC Fund), and existing private investors, the oversubscribed funding round will support Vitestro's commercialization in Europe and its organizational expansion into the US market.

Toon Overbeeke, Vitestro CEO and co-founder, says:“We are honored to continue working with Sonder Capital and proud to welcome NYBC Ventures, Invest-NL, and EIC Fund to the Vitestro team.

“Early feedback from hospitals, staff and patients has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are eager to quickly expand our reach and impact globally.”

Through a combination of artificial intelligence (AI), advanced imaging technology, and robotics, Vitestro enables hospitals and labs to provide accurate and autonomous blood draws, reducing the need for manual handling and improving patient and clinician satisfaction.