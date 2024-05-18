Marwah Studios Hosts Pioneering Workshop For CBSE School Principals In Partnership With Ministry Of Education

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a significant move to enhance educational leadership, Marwah Studios, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Government of India, has initiated a two-day workshop aimed at the principals of CBSE schools. This ground-breaking workshop is designed to provide insights into the evolving landscape of education, with a special focus on leadership and innovation.



The workshop was inaugurated by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, an esteemed figure in the educational and creative domains. During the opening ceremony, Dr. Marwah enlightened the attendees on the meticulous planning, designing, and formation of Noida Film City, highlighting his instrumental role as the founder of both Marwah Studios and the Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT).



Furthermore, the event serves as a platform to discuss the significance of skill development in the creative sector, encompassing film, television, and media. AAFT University takes center stage in this initiative, offering a comprehensive outlook on its specialized skill development courses designed to meet the dynamic needs of the creative industries.



The workshop features a series of interactive sessions led by a distinguished panel of experts, aimed at empowering principals with the tools and knowledge necessary to navigate the complexities of educational governance and curriculum enhancement.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah said, "It is our collective responsibility to prepare our future generations for the challenges of tomorrow. Through this workshop, we strive to fortify the leadership at CBSE schools, ensuring that our educators are well-equipped with the expertise to foster an environment of innovation and growth."



