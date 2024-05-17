Ukrainian MFA, Embassies Of 24 Countries Reaffirm Their Commitment To Upholding Equality

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today, on the International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT+), the Council on Human Rights, Gender Equality and Diversity at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) and diplomats of other countries

reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to upholding equality and respect for the human rights and dignity of all members of society, including LGBTQI+ persons and their allies.

This is said in a joint statement by the MFA`s Council on Human Rights, Gender Equality and Diversity at the MFA of Ukraine, and the Embassies of Australia, Austria, Canada, Cyprus, Czechia , Denmark, Estonia , Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Delegation of the EU in Ukraine.

The diplomats acknowledged that the strength of a democratic nation lies in solidarity and diversity, and that full participation by all people in all areas of life benefits the society as a whole. LGBTQI+ individuals – volunteers, activists, fundraisers – are integral contributors to Ukraine's resilience to Russia's ongoing full-scale military invasion. LGBTQI+ soldiers are defending Ukraine's future from Russian aggression on the frontlines as Ukrainian citizens.

The statement says that Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine continues to severely impact all spheres of life, including for LGBTQI+ persons in Ukraine. We are deeply concerned by reports of the human rights violations and abuses perpetrated by Russian forces and their proxies against the LGBTQI+ individuals including on the temporary occupied territories of Ukraine.

“Russia continues to exploit disinformation about and hatred against LGBTIQ+ persons to undermine the unity around our shared values – democracy, rule of law, respect for human rights, non-discrimination and protection of minorities through its virulent disinformation campaigns,” the statement says.

They strongly condemned Russia's violations and abuses of human rights and fundamental freedoms against LGBTQI+ persons and representatives of other groups – within its own territory, on the Russian-occupied territory of Ukraine and other countries.

It is noted that Ukraine has made notable progress in recognizing and protecting the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons. At the same time, there is always room for more action to protect the rights of every person.

The MFA`s Council and embassies welcomed the legislative initiatives to address the long-standing issues of combating discrimination and hate crimes (bill 5488) and the recognition of registered partnerships (bill 9103).

“Partners of LGBTQI+ soldiers injured or killed in action should have the right to hospital visits, to make medical or burial decisions or to participate on equal footing in any other legal matters,” the statement says.

It is noted that considering these positive societal shifts, we urge all stakeholders to continue an open dialogue and call for courage and leadership in supporting these legislative initiatives.

As Ukrinform reported, according to a study by the Rating Group, 27% of Ukrainians have a positive attitude toward LGBT people serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In March 2024, the non-existent "international LGBT public movement" in Russia was added to the list of "terrorists and extremists." In July 2023, gender reassignment was banned in Russia.

Photo: DPA