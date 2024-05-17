WFI To Decide On Paris Olympics 2024 Selection Criteria On May 21: Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is reportedly set to finalize the selection criteria for the Indian team heading to the Paris Olympics 2024 on May 21. Out of the six quota places secured by India, five belong to women wrestlers, with Aman Sehrawat securing the sole quota in the men's freestyle 57kg category.

Initially, the WFI proposed conducting one final trial to determine the wrestlers representing the country in the Paris Games, commencing on July 26. As per the previous criteria, wrestlers who finished in the top four at the last trials would compete among themselves, with the winner facing off against the quota winner.

"The WFI has called a selection committee meeting in Delhi on May 21 to decide on the selection criteria. The two chief coaches in both styles (men's freestyle and women) will be part of the discussions," a WFI source told PTI.

The decision whether to proceed with trials or allow quota winners to compete directly at the Games will be eagerly anticipated. Should quota winners receive clearance, it could dash the Paris dreams of wrestlers like Ravi Dahiya (men's 57kg) and Sarita Mor (women's 57kg), who would miss their final opportunity for selection.

In contrast to the Tokyo Games, where quota winners were exempt from trials, led by seasoned wrestler Vinesh Phogat (50kg), India boasts five women wrestlers vying for medals. Antim Panghal (53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), Nisha Dahiya (68kg), and Reetika Hooda (76kg) are the other women wrestlers who have clinched quotas.

There's a prevailing sentiment that conducting trials so close to the Games might not be necessary, especially in all weight categories.

Dronacharya awardee Lalit Kumar, the head coach at Chhatarasal Stadium in Delhi, provided insights into why trials may not be necessary.

"Most of our wrestlers have qualified very recently. It's not that they qualified a year back and their fitness and form need to be assessed. Sometimes the wrestler loses form or gets injured, so you need to assess them, if they are India's best bet in their category because athletes can actually hide their injuries," he was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

"So in this case, five of the six wrestlers have earned quotas in less than one month's time. They were the best in their categories, so they won the trials and competed in Bishkek and Istanbul.

So their fitness and form is before everyone. Yes, for someone like Antim Panghal, who qualified at World Championships last year, WFI needs to know if she is carrying any injury, for others it's not required," he said.

Aman has voiced his apprehensions regarding trials, emphasizing the need to shift focus towards preparing for the Games instead of undergoing another arduous weight-cutting process.

In a recent post on X, Vinesh Phogat echoed similar sentiments, seeking clarity on WFI's intentions regarding the trials.

Furthermore, some members within the WFI believe that conducting trials at this juncture, with the Games just two months away, may not be necessary.