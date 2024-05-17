Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable to Norwegian King Harald V expressing congratulations on his country's national day. NEW YORK -- Kuwait has reaffirmed necessity of continuing search remains of the 308 missing Kuwaitis and prisoners. WASHINGTON -- US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stresses necessity of protecting Palestinian civilians in Rafah. KUWAIT -- Kuwait oil price rose 35 cents Thursday to reach USD 84.90 pb vs USD 84.55 pb Wednesday. (end) rk

