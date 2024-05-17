EU To Host 8Th Ministerial Brussels Conference On Supporting Syria May 27

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 17 (KUNA) -- The European Union (EU) will host the eighth edition of the Ministerial Brussels Conference on supporting the future of Syria and the region on May 27.

The EU said in a statement that the meeting will see the participation of representatives from EU member-states, Syriaآ's neighboring countries and third countries, as well as representatives from the UN, international organizations and Syrian civil societies.

The High Representative and Vice-President Josep Borrell will co-chair the meeting on behalf of the EU, along with Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi and Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic, it added.

The Ministerial meeting was preceded by a day of dialogue with civil society, held on April 30 in Brussels, with more than 600 participants, including Syrians from all regions of Syria, neighboring countries and the diaspora, which formulated concrete recommendations for the policy makers.

The conference aims to mobilize vital financial support to address the needs of Syrians and their host communities, as well as renewing the international communityآ's support for a political solution in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

Since 2011, the EU has been the largest donors of humanitarian and resilience assistance to Syria and the region, providing over 33 billion euros in response to the Syrian crisis. (end)

