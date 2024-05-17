AAP Made Accused In Delhi Excise Policy Case: Report

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was made an accused in the Delhi excise policy case, Live Law reported on Friday. The Additional Solicitor General of India reportedly informed the Supreme Court on Friday that the prosecution filed a complaint on Friday, naming the AAP as an accused in the case Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, challenging his arrest in the money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with Delhi excise policy. Kejriwal, who was arrested in the case in March this year, was granted an interim bail till June 1.The Additional Solicitor General, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, alleged,“We have proved that kickbacks [received by AAP] were sent through hawala and in Goa, it was distributed by the two persons handling the election campaign.”The Supreme Court then asked the ASG, \"...how will you prove this? how will you not give reasons to believe?\" The ED's lawyer this argument is \" not given in reasons to believe\", the Bar and Bench reported, the Supreme Court told Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer that there is difference between the \"ground of arrest and reason to believe\". The bench said, \"Now they [ED] are saying they have evidence regarding the hawala transfer from AP to Goa.. now they say there is material in evidence.\"
Kejriwal's lawyer said, \"There is not an iota of this material in grounds of arrest.\"
